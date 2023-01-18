From strength to strength: GQG Partners

GQG Partners is aiming to be a top-ranking active equity manager in Australia, according to managing director Laird Abernethy.

In an interview with Financial Standard, Abernethy said that despite market turbulence, GQG has performed exceptionally, with only a fractional drop in funds under management (FUM). The asset manager ended 2022 with nearly 96% of the FUM it began the year with - it had US$91.2 billion at year end 2021 and US$88 billion at year end 2022.

Abernethy said this is a phenomenal result, particularly as GQG's Australian managed funds are benchmarked against the MSCI ACWI ex Tobacco and the MSCI EM ex Tobacco index's which fell approximately 18% and 20% in USD terms in 2022. Meanwhile, GQG had an excess return of 12.7% over its benchmark for its Australian global managed fund between January and November 2022.

Although it's been communicated to clients that a repeat of recent performance is unlikely, GQG's funds are still aiming to deliver 200-300 basis point alpha, after fees, with lower volatility over a market cycle," he said.

"Certainly, over three, four, five years we've delivered on that comfortably, in emerging markets and global equities," Abernethy said.

"But it's even more important to deliver it with low volatility over a full market cycle because clients are primarily concerned about risk-adjusted returns."

The Australian IPO

GQG listed a minority stake (20.1%) of the business on the ASX in October 2021. The initial public offering (IPO) price was set at $2 per share, implying a $6 billion valuation.

As of January 16, GQG's share price has fallen to $1.59 and its market cap is $4.69 billion.

Abernethy said this is consistent with the market performance of other Australian listed asset managers. However, GQG's US$8 billion net inflows for the full year ended 31 December 2022 are an incredibly strong result, he said.

GQG's shares have seen a decline since its IPO, but the asset manager is confident that the market will eventually reflect the funds' performance.

"Our primary focus is on delivering alpha to our clients as it is the most effective way for us to succeed for our shareholders. By delivering the best risk-adjusted returns possible to our clients, we're able to fuel organic growth within our funds and ultimately reward our shareholders, and the owners of the listed entity," Abernethy said.

"The net inflows we've seen are a reflection of our performance in delivering returns to clients since the start of our business in June 2016."

Despite recent dips in GQG's share price, Abernethy highlighted the robust fundamentals of the company.

"We deliver most of our earnings from percentage-based fees, not performance-based fees, so the stability of our earnings is very strong. The fees were charging are at or below market in every market we operate in," he said.

"Also, we believe our fees are future proof. We don't have a large backlog of assets charged at a premium fee, which is becoming increasingly uncompetitive. Instead, we're at the other end of the curve."

Adviser participation

The growth of GQG's Australian business has been driven by both institutional and wholesale investors, with assets increasing from $2 billion in January 2019 to $8 billion now. But notably, there's been strong growth in the wholesale segment, enabled by the rise of managed accounts.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, according to Rainmaker Information the managed account market reached $175 billion in funds under administration (FUA) in the year ending December 2021. Managed account platforms FUA has also increased by almost 50% p.a. in the last three years.

As a result of this growth, the split of assets in GQG's Australian business has shifted, now 80% institutional and 20% wholesale; previously it was 100% institutional.

"Managed accounts have enabled the seamless movement of large amounts of money for wholesale investors, resulting in significant growth in our wholesale business in the last five years," Abernethy said.

"It [managed accounts] has really institutionalised the wholesale business and it's driving down fees for clients; it's also allowing advisers and advice businesses to implement their ideas more quickly and efficiently."

Since March 2020, GQG has recruited US$1.5 billion in flows from the wholesale channel, much of which through managed accounts.

Active management outlook

Investment sentiment fell in 2022, bringing active management sharply back into focus.

This past decade, it's been relatively easy for fund managers to deliver performance, Abernethy said.

"Significant monetary policy has raised the tide; all boats have floated. But, when that changes, as it did through 2022; it's time for good active managers to outperform," he said.

While uncertain about whether the investment landscape will become any easier to navigate in 2023, GQG's approach to portfolio construction is to prepare for all possible scenarios, rather than formulating decisions on predictions of future events.

As such, currently the GQG Global Equity Fund is overweight energy and healthcare equities.

Abernethy called the energy sector a strong performer for the fund in 2022, believing the supply and demand imbalance in the sector will continue to be of benefit. Moreover, there's been better capital discipline by the majors, many of which continue to prioritise dividend payouts and stock buy backs over capex.

The fund's percentage of portfolio equity for energy is 24.2% versus the index's 5.6% at November 2022

Meanwhile, healthcare has been a long-standing overweight for the Global Equity Fund portfolio. The fund had AstraZeneca PLC and health insurer Humana Inc in its top 10 portfolio holdings, as of 30 November 2022.

"Healthcare is the ballast to the more economic sensitive overweights we have in energy and financial services as well," Abernethy explained.

The fund's percentage of portfolio equity for healthcare is 26.6% versus the index's 13.1% at November 2022.

"It's an all-weather portfolio that aims to outperform or not underperform too much, depending on what eventuates in 2023," he concluded.