Franklin Templeton hires sales director

Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Michael Bowen takes on the role, joining after a short stint with Investors Mutual as relationship manager, strategic groups.

Bowen, who will report to head of sales Felicity Walsh, will be responsible largely for New South Wales based clients.

He brings more than 15 years' experience in sales, a sizeable chunk of which was spent in distribution at PineBridge Investments where he served as vice president, wholesale and private wealth.

Walsh said the company is delighted to have someone of Bowen's calibre on the team.

"He is a great fit for our culture, which revolves around active engagement with our clients and being passionate about helping advisers find the right investment solutions for their clients," she said.

"He will provide critical depth to the team as we continue to offer an expanded suite of investment strategies, including the growth of alternatives capabilities."

Also commenting, Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison said: "Michael's addition will only enhance our position and provide further support for our clients."

"While the strength of our organisation lies with the expertise and autonomy of our specialist investment managers, our ability to work collaboratively with clients to find solutions remains our focus."