Former super fund chief defends tenure

The former chief executive of EISS Super has spoken out about his decision to depart the fund in the wake of media scrutiny and the funds' failure of the APRA performance test.

Alex Hutchison resigned as chief executive of EISS Super on September 9 with immediate effect.

In the days leading up to his resignation, the $6 billion fund was named as one of the 13 MySuper products to fail the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test. Following that, the Sydney Morning Herald reported claims from unnamed former employees of poor culture, frivolous spending, and conflicted business arrangements at the fund.

Now, Hutchison has hit back, saying plans to step away were "brought forward by a calculated smear campaign, which was targeting me and my family".

"My family, like many Australian families, has always been involved with community-level organisations and it has been implied that their community involvement and service in some way led to a conflict of interest with sponsorships undertaken by EISS Super," Hutchison said.

"This is untrue."

Hutchison served as chief executive of EISS Super since 2012, at which time the defined benefit sub-plan had a funding deficit. He said that deficit was erased under his leadership.

He went on to say that during his time, the fund's members have seen significant cost reductions, improved services and greater access to financial advice.

"During my tenure, the NSW government began to privatise the state's public electricity assets. The pensions which members had earned through their employment were at risk of becoming unfunded as a result of the privatisation. I identified this issue, brought it to the attention of the NSW government and obtained a Deed of Guarantee from the state of NSW for the past pension liabilities of EISS Super members," he continued.

"I also obtained authorisation for EISS Super to become a public offer fund. This ensured that our existing members could stay with EISS even if they changed vocation and opened up access to the fund to all Australians, providing greater scope for growth."

As part of this transformation strategy, the fund sponsored several community organisations and even partnered with the NRL, first on a regional series and then becoming the "Official Superannuation Partner" of the NRL and NRLW in February of this year.

According to the SMH, this three-year deal cost about $3 million and was executed in October 2020, when the fund was already in talks with TWUSUPER to merge.

The SMH also reported that several other sponsorships undertaken as part of the fund's marketing strategy "have ties to family members of senior employees at the fund".

In his statement, Hutchison said he recommended, and the fund's board approved this strategy.

"...All sponsorships and marketing activities were undertaken in a proper manner during my time as chief executive."

"I am proud of my record at EISS Super, and I remain a committed member of the fund."