NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Former super fund chief defends tenure

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:23PM

The former chief executive of EISS Super has spoken out about his decision to depart the fund in the wake of media scrutiny and the funds' failure of the APRA performance test.

Alex Hutchison resigned as chief executive of EISS Super on September 9 with immediate effect.

In the days leading up to his resignation, the $6 billion fund was named as one of the 13 MySuper products to fail the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test. Following that, the Sydney Morning Herald reported claims from unnamed former employees of poor culture, frivolous spending, and conflicted business arrangements at the fund.

Now, Hutchison has hit back, saying plans to step away were "brought forward by a calculated smear campaign, which was targeting me and my family".

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"My family, like many Australian families, has always been involved with community-level organisations and it has been implied that their community involvement and service in some way led to a conflict of interest with sponsorships undertaken by EISS Super," Hutchison said.

"This is untrue."

Hutchison served as chief executive of EISS Super since 2012, at which time the defined benefit sub-plan had a funding deficit. He said that deficit was erased under his leadership.

He went on to say that during his time, the fund's members have seen significant cost reductions, improved services and greater access to financial advice.

"During my tenure, the NSW government began to privatise the state's public electricity assets. The pensions which members had earned through their employment were at risk of becoming unfunded as a result of the privatisation. I identified this issue, brought it to the attention of the NSW government and obtained a Deed of Guarantee from the state of NSW for the past pension liabilities of EISS Super members," he continued.

"I also obtained authorisation for EISS Super to become a public offer fund. This ensured that our existing members could stay with EISS even if they changed vocation and opened up access to the fund to all Australians, providing greater scope for growth."

As part of this transformation strategy, the fund sponsored several community organisations and even partnered with the NRL, first on a regional series and then becoming the "Official Superannuation Partner" of the NRL and NRLW in February of this year.

According to the SMH, this three-year deal cost about $3 million and was executed in October 2020, when the fund was already in talks with TWUSUPER to merge.

The SMH also reported that several other sponsorships undertaken as part of the fund's marketing strategy "have ties to family members of senior employees at the fund".

In his statement, Hutchison said he recommended, and the fund's board approved this strategy.

"...All sponsorships and marketing activities were undertaken in a proper manner during my time as chief executive."

"I am proud of my record at EISS Super, and I remain a committed member of the fund."

Read more: EISS SuperAPRASMHAlex HutchisonMySuperSydney Morning Herald
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Consumer group slams super self-assessments
EISS Super chief executive exits
Gauging the Future Fund's MySuper potential
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
Superannuation assets hit $3.3tn
APRA issues guidance on lifecycle products for performance test
ASIC urged to act on common ownership
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
APRA intensifies scrutiny of underperformers
Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes

Editor's Choice

Statewide Super increases premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
The $12 billion industry fund is upping insurance premiums from November.

Ord Minnett names head of equities

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
A former Goldman Sachs executive will join Ord Minnett as head of equities in December.

DDO nil-reporting rule scrapped

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
In a win for financial advisers, the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) regime will scrap the nil-reporting rule.

ME Bank faces criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank has appeared in Federal Court, facing criminal charges for allegedly making false and misleading representations in letters to its home loan customers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.