Former Schroders chief joins private markets firm

A former Schroders Australia chief executive has landed at Spire Capital.

Spire Capital - which has invested $2.25 billion on behalf of Australian mid-market investors - said the appointment of Sam Hallinan as a partner and shareholder comes at a time of rapid growth.

Hallinan's appointment follows several recent hires, including Scott Dingle, the former local head of private equity at Partners Group, Peeyush Gupta and Richard Gregson from Equity Partners.

Before his two years as chief of Schroders, Hallinan served as chief executive of Nikko AM Australia. He also held several senior leadership positions at National Australia Bank and MLC Asset Management.

Spire Capital partner Dale Holmes noted that Hallinan has been at the forefront of the evolution of investment management in Australia for more than 30 years.

"As private wealth investors shift focus from public to private market portfolio solutions, his experience will be invaluable for our clients," he said.

Hallinan added that he wanted to work in a business that had a platform to leverage the growth in private markets and, most importantly, offer investors quality, hard-to-access portfolio solutions.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Spire Capital team and contributing to its success as both a partner and shareholder," he added.

Spire Capital investment chief Stuart Haigh said Hallinan brings pedigree and strong knowledge of investment markets and advice firms.

"With deep expertise in assessing private market opportunities and an intimate understanding of local advice firms, we believe we are well positioned to help advisers navigate expanding allocations to private markets and a wave of new products," he stated.

Hallinan will officially join the firm in May.