Executive Appointments
Former RBC I&TS lead joins tech firm
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   12:33PM

The former managing director of RBC Investor & Treasury Services has been named chief executive of a financial advice technology provider.

David Travers has joined Fourth Line, a risk management and compliance regtech solution as its chief executive.

Travers consulted to the business throughout 2019 to assist the business in developing and executing its strategy. Fourth Line chair Tony McDonald said this made him a natural choice for the role.

"David is the outstanding choice to lead Fourth Line. He has a clear vision for Fourth Line's future, a deep understanding of Australia and New Zealand's financial services industry and our organisation, as well as high regard and confidence from his colleagues and clients." McDonald said.

"The board is delighted that he has accepted the offer to lead the company as it seeks to take a leadership position in improving the quality of financial advice for all Australians."

Travers led RBC I&TS for more than five years before leaving in May 2019. Prior to that he held a number of roles at the custodian, including head of Asia Pacific and was chief executive of the original RBC Dexia joint venture.

Before joining RBC in 2009, Travers was senior vice president and managing director of State Street Australia.

McDonald said Travers' vision for the company is consistent with that of its founders and board.

"He embraces an innovation mindset, builds on our customer-centric culture and development of a strong and diverse team. The board is confident in his ability and drive to achieve results and deliver for both our customers and shareholders," McDonald said.

