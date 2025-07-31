Newspaper icon
Former fund investment chief joins JANA

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   10:53AM

Leading asset consultant JANA boosts its not-for-profit (NFP) consulting ranks with its recent hire.

Linda Trusler joined JANA Investment Advisers as senior consultant this month, focusing on the institutional client base of the group in the NFP sector.

In this role, Trusler will be responsible for overseeing investment strategy, governance, and general investment advice for clients.

With more than 20 years industry experience under her belt, Trusler has held senior roles across asset management, superannuation, and consulting.

She most recently worked as the chief investment officer at Rajomon Asset Management, a Melbourne-based fund manager.

She also held roles at Mercer, Legal Super and CCI Asset Management.

"In recent years, JANA has significantly expanded our support for the NFP sector - both in the number of clients we work with and the depth of advice we provide. Linda's appointment strengthens our ability to service that growing client base while continuing to deliver deeply considered, purpose-aligned advice," said Michael Maher, head of not-for-profit consulting at JANA.

Government figures show that the NFP sector manages more than $400 billion of assets, with more than 60,000 charities registered in Australia. Big names including the Minderoo Foundation, the Paul Ramsay Foundation and the Besen Family Foundation manage assets above the $100 million mark, based on the AFR Philanthropy List.

"I'm thrilled to be joining JANA at a time of strong momentum in the NFP sector. I look forward to supporting them in achieving long-term, impactful outcomes," said Trusler in a statement.

A CFA Charterholder and lecturer for the CFA curriculum, Trusler is part of the CFA Society Australia's National Diversity Council and holds roles with Women in Super, International Women's Development Agency (IWDA) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI).

She joined JANA on July 14.

