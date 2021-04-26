Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role

The former head of retail business for AMP Capital and Franklin Templeton has landed a new in business development at a fund manager.

Manuel Damianakis has been appointed senior business development manager at Cooper Investors. He confirmed to Financial Standard that he joined this month and will be based in the Sydney office.

Damianakis was most recently head of retail at Franklin Templeton, departing at the end of 2020 as the Legg Mason acquisition went through.

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he had an almost eight-year career at AMP Capital where he held roles including head of retail business and national key account manager.

Earlier in his career, Damianakis was sales manager at Vanguard Investments Australia and was also a business development manager at Citigroup.

"I'm very excited about working with some brilliant people at Cooper Investors and am very grateful to them for this opportunity," Damianakis said on LinkedIn.

Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.

This saw the departure of Damianakis, who joined Franklin Templeton in January 2019.

Felicity Walsh's role was expanded as head of sales, she now leads both the institutional and retail sales teams. She was previously head of institutional and alternatives.

Walsh has been with Franklin Templeton for two and a half years, after an 11-year career at Willis Towers Watson and five years at K2 Advisors.