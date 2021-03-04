Former Clime investment chief nabs new role

Clime's former chief investment officer, who sued Clime and its chief executive Rod Bristow, has moved to MLC Asset Management's multi-asset team.

Anthony Golowenko has been appointed portfolio manager in the multi-asset capital markets research team at MLC Asset Management.

Golowenko was most recently at Clime Investment Management, where he was head of investments for two years before taking over as chief investment officer in mid-2018. After seven months in the role, he departed Clime in 2019.

ASX announcements from Clime indicate Golowenko resigned. But he sued Clime and Bristow shortly after his departure, claiming unfair dismissal.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for August this year.

Prior to Clime, Golowenko had a 19-year career at State Street Global Advisers where he was a senior portfolio manager and portfolio strategist.

Golowenko started with MLC in early February 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Anthony to MLC," MLC chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage said.

"He brings significant investment experience specifically in the areas of domestic and international equities and objective based strategy development and further strengthens this industry-leading team."