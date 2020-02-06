NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former CBA, MLC executive joins reinsurer
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   11:45AM

A former CommInsure and MLC executive has returned to Australia to lead local client solutions for a global reinsurer.

Martyn Gilling has been appointed head of client solutions at Pacific Life Re Australia, in a role that will see him assume responsibility for the firm's market strategy and sales, as well as the development of solutions for its clients.

Gilling will report to Tyson Johnston, general manager of the firm's local division, who welcomed the appointment.

Gilling joins from Reinsurance Group of America where he was vice president of business development, based in Toronto, Canada.

Before relocating Gilling served as acting head of group insurance at MLC, and is a former CommInsure chief pricing officer, life.

He has also previously held roles with Swiss Reinsurance and Mercantile & General Reinsurance.

"Following an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to welcome Martyn to the Pacific Life Re team," Johnston said.

"I am confident that his wealth of knowledge, experience and proven leadership skills will be invaluable to the client solutions team and the wider business, and that he will bring with him new ideas and ways of delivering solutions to our partners with a view to enhance their business as well as ours."

Read more: MLCCommInsureMartyn GillingPacific Life Re AustraliaTyson JohnstonReinsurance Group of America
Latest News
