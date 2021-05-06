Former adviser cops eight-year ban

A former ANZ and Infocus Securities financial adviser has been banned for eight years after ASIC found evidence of forgery and falsifying documents.

Lisa Lee, a Sydney-based former adviser, falsely witnessed binding nomination of beneficiary forms for 17 clients, backdated documents and falsified a client's signature while a representative of ANZ.

Lee represented Infocus between 5 June 2010 and 15 June 2017, and ANZ between 19 September 2017 and 19 November 2018. She is no longer providing financial advice.

"Financial advisers must act with honesty and integrity in their dealings with clients. ASIC may ban a financial adviser if it has reason to believe that they are not of good fame or character or likely to fail to comply with the financial services law," ASIC said.

She has appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to review of ASIC's decision.

Lee joins a long list of former advisers in the Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.

Most recently, ASIC banned Andrew Hills for four years, a former Aon Hewitt adviser who enabled or authorised misleading and inaccurate letters about superannuation to be issued to some Aon Master Trust Members.

In April, former Apogee Financial Planning representative Ahmed Saad pleaded guilty for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.

Saad pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception.

It is alleged Saad illegally obtained funds between $1000 and $28,000 from 168 client superannuation accounts for a total of $1.4 million from Nulis Nominees Australia, the trustee of the MLC Super Fund between November 2016 and October 2017.