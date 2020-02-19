NEWS
Financial Planning
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   12:36PM

Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.

Focus has entered a definitive agreement to partner with Ravi Agarwal's MEDIQ Financial Services which specialises in accounting, investment, insurance, tax and legal and financial advice for medical professionals and their families.

It has about 310 clients across Australia and a Melbourne-based team of 35, which includes two authorised representatives of Synchron.

So far, Agarwal has been the sole owner.

Following the Focus transaction, Focus will take an undisclosed stake.

Alongside Agarwal, two newly-promoted MEDIQ directors will also become equity partners: Mina Andrawis, who joined the firm last year as head of wealth and legal and Paul Pun, who also joined last year and will lead the accounting and taxation division

"Focus's international network is very appealing, as many of our clients have investments overseas [in countries such as US and UK]. They are good at organising events with their partner firms and the opportunity to collaborate is one of the big drawcards," Agarwal told Financial Standard.

"The firm is now in the 10th year and this ensures succession and that we can bring in new partners in a more organised format...to ensure continuity for our clients," Agarwal said.

Agarwal declined to comment on Focus's exact stake and the sale price.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Agarwal comes from a family of medical practitioners (but has a law degree) and founded MEDIQ in 2010.

It won the Association of Financial Advisers' (AFA) Practice of the Year award in 2017.

MEDIQ's future plans

About 60% of MEDIQ's clients are based outside Victoria, where all of the team is based. Opening new offices is something the firm has considered but has no firm commitment to, Agarwal said.

An area of expansion for the firm is corporate advisory (or medical practice advisory) for medical professionals looking to set up their own practices.

"They need services like tech, HR, commercial premises. We do it [right now] through a multi-disciplinary approach that includes a lawyer, a financial adviser and tax advisory," Agarwal said.

"We can either grow that division organically or acquire or find someone to partner with through an acquisition."

Focus's international expansion

Focus is listed on the NASDAQ and currently derives a small portion of its revenues from internal partners.

Focus chair, co-founder and chief executive Rudy Adolf said expanding the company's international presence is an important part of its growth and diversification strategy.

"MEDIQ will expand our Australian presence and add a specialist partner whose unique value proposition will enable it to capitalize on opportunities in an attractive and growing market."

Focus co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said: "We believe that MEDIQ is uniquely positioned in the Australian wealth management market and will benefit from our scale and resources to grow their business."

In February last year, Focus announced it was partnering with Escala Partners to expand its presence in the ultra-high-net worth space.

It also has a stake in Gold Coast-based Financial Professionals.

The firm has more than 60 partners.

It reported over $900 million in revenue for FY18.

For the September quarter, domestic revenue was US $302,572 and international revenue was US $14,069, its company filings show.

More than 90% of Focus's revenue comes from recurring wealth management fees earned by its partner firms.

The remaining revenue comes from other services such as recordkeeping, administration service fees, commissions, distribution fees and fees from outsourced services.

Between January and September last year, Focus completed 28 acquisitions for a total of US $556,782. The company paid for these by a combination of cash flow from its operations and from its credit facility of roughly USD $1.8 billion.

Read more: Escala PartnersMEDIQ Financial ServicesFocus Financial PartnersMina AndrawisPaul PunRajini KodialamRavi AgarwalRudy Adolf
