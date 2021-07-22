NEWS
Financial Planning

Finfluencers ensnare female Millennials

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:35PM

The growing finfluencer phenomenon is capturing female Millennials who turn to social media for financial advice and education.

Analysis by marketing platform HypeAuditor reveals that more than half (57%) of female finfluencers' following are young female Australian investors; some 44% are aged 25-34 and a further 19% are aged 35-44.

Financial advisers Zella Wealth Victoria Divine and SASS Financial Canna Campbell are listed as some of the most popular finfluencers with the highest reach.

Other notable female finfluencers include Renovation for Profit founder Cherie Barber, Queenie Tan's Investing & Money and Emma Edwards' The Brokerage Generation.

HypeAuditor chief executive and co-founder Alex Frolov said the demographic highlights a trend among mostly female consumers wanting to be educated by influencers who look or seem 'just like them', using layman terms to help financially empower.

The analysis found that of the 52,635 influencers, finfluencers make up less than 1%.

This small group has proven to be incredibly impactful, particularly for brands investing in sponsored content and wanting to engage with commercially minded millennials, he said.

On TikTok, #moneytok has more than 3.8 million views and #stocktok has more than 361 million.

Frolov said the movement reflects a new trend of Millennials trusting online sources to make significant life decisions like buying a first home, investing in shares for the first time or re-assessing the best superannuation options.

"Finfluencers are stepping in where traditional financial institutions or more established enterprises have historically made this information challenging to navigate and action," he said.

Frolov issued a warning to the growing audience as many finfluencers might have a strong finance background, not all are qualified to provide financial advice.

For instance, the audience might not know the difference between a finfluencer's observation or piece of advice for a specific scenario, and their advice for the followers themselves.

"With more finfluencers joining the scene, brands will need to stay vigilant in determining the most relevant and reliable finfluencers to partner with, and consumers will need to exercise caution analysing financial advice," he said.

