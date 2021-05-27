Financial services job market hot: Hays

According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Hays found 57% of accountancy and finance employers will increase salaries by up to 3% when they next review. Meanwhile, 68% of accountancy and finance professionals say an increase of 3% or more would better reflect their performance.

While 3% might not sound like much to some, recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows wages growth of just 0.6% overall.

The Hays guide is based on a survey of 3500 organisations, representing over 8.8 million employees.

It found that 67% of employers plan to increase salaries in their next review, up from 45% who did so in their last review.

The legal sector topped the list of most generous industries - with 31% of employers planning to award salary increases of more than 3%. In accountancy and finance 17% of employers said they would be raising salaries by more than 3%.

"The value of salary increases is driving a wedge between employers and employees," Hays managing director Nick Deligiannis said.

"On the one hand, we have almost seven in 10 employers planning to increase salaries in the year ahead, which is a remarkable sign of the confidence employers exhibit today. On the other, professionals say the value of these increases is far less than they deserve."

This gap between what employers will offer and what employees think they are worth must be managed with sensitivity if companies are serious about attracting and retaining talent, he said.

Deligiannis added that talent is in short supply in many sectors right now. For example, there is an increased vacancy rate in financial services as employers add to teams and create new roles.

However, candidate demand has not been met by a similar rise in the number of job seekers.

Hays found employers are aware of a talent shortage, with 64% saying that in the next year skills shortages will impact the effective operation of their organisation or department.