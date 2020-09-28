NEWS
Coronavirus News
Financial advice firms facing failure: Dynamic Asset Consulting
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:22PM

Dynamic Asset Consulting (DAC) has warned that financial advisers are putting their businesses and their clients at serious risk by implementing traditional strategic asset allocation (SAA) portfolios.

DAC portfolio manager Jerome Lander said most Australian financial advisers are still operating client portfolios based on a view that interest rates will continue to fall.

"The new reality is that rates are bottoming out and can't fall much further in a historical context, and if they do then mainstream asset prices are probably in big trouble anyway," Lander said.

"In the US we are seeing the effects of abnormal policies, including big tech names like Apple and Tesla being thrown around on pure speculation in what is becoming an increasingly erratic asset pricing environment."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Lander said portfolios need to be managed differently in an environment where major economic risks and crises loom large.

"Most portfolios recommended by financial advisers are based on a low inflation environment and falling interest rates," he said.

"That is the benign environment we have had. It is not the environment we are moving into and it increasingly unlikely to be the environment of the future. This is a key inflection point in markets and an opportunity for advisers to protect their clients and their business from what is coming. The world has changed."

DAC said SAA has been a popular investment strategy among financial advisers looking to balance risk and return for their clients.

However, Lander said, the conventional wisdom of this strategy can completely fall apart during an inflection point.

"The 60/40 portfolio split is now a very risky way to run a portfolio. I couldn't sleep at night running a portfolio like that. There is an urgent need for action right now," Lander said.

"The bubble is not actually just in equities as most people think - it is in bonds and traditionally defensive assets. We could be entering an environment where you get absolutely no return out of cash and bonds, and little on property and equities over time."

While bonds have traditionally held a defensive position in portfolios Lander warns they have become an increasingly risky investment in the current climate with a sub-inflation return outlook.

"Defensive assets are broken. Growth assets are expensive. Passive investing no longer works. In this environment an active, dynamic approach to investing has become critical," Lander said.

Lander said with market volatility expected to continue there are still plenty of opportunities for investors.

"It is probably one of the worst times to be an index investor, yet one of the best times in history to be an active investor as a result of the distortions we are seeing in markets," he said.

"There are many areas of the market that are sensible places to allocate capital, yet which aren't making the papers and that advisers aren't necessary being made aware of."

DAC managing director Matthew Walker said it has become increasingly clear in recent months that financial advice practices require a different way of managing client portfolios to generate absolute returns in the new economic environment.

"Tracking the market with passive index funds and failing to manage the new and increasing risks just won't deliver the results that investors need," he said.

"What the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end.  Portfolios need to be managed actively, goals-based and able to respond rapidly to the ever changing economic environment."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

