Executive Appointments

Fidelity investment specialist exits

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 JAN 2022   12:41PM

Fidelity's Anthony Doyle has wrapped up with the investment firm, resigning to pursue a new opportunity.

Doyle has served as cross asset investment specialist at Fidelity for three years, having joined in January 2019.

Commenting on his departure, Fidelity Australia managing director Alva Devoy said: "In his role as global cross asset specialist, Anthony has made a significant contribution to Fidelity during his time with the firm and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank him for all his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

She added that the company intends to commence a recruitment process for Doyle's replacement shortly.

Prior to joining Fidelity, Doyle spent close to 10 years at London-based M&G Investments, including as head of fixed income business development and investment specialists. He has also previously held roles with Pioneer Investments in Dublin, and Macquarie Group.

Taking to LinkedIn, Doyle said of his time at Fidelity: "It has been a privilege to work for such a diverse, empowering and intellectually stimulating company."

"The investment management industry is defined by its people and I'm proud to have worked with some of the best."

He added that he will commence in a new role in March.

