Federated Hermes names international sales head

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   12:43PM

Federated Hermes has appointed an international sales head, responsible for all sales activities across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

The investment manager selected Clive Selman for the role of international head of sales. Selman was formerly head of UK sales at the firm.

Joining Federated Hermes in 2012 from Man Group, Selman has overseen commercial growth and development of both the institutional and wholesale businesses in the UK and Ireland.

In his new role, Selman will operate under the leadership of Paul Uhlman, the president of Federated Securities Corp; he oversees global distribution.

"Under Clive's leadership we will seek to scale our sales and business development activities across EMEA and APAC bringing our liquidity, equity and fixed income investment products, along with our market leading stewardship capabilities, to existing and prospective clients," Uhlman said.

"Clive and his team will also work closely with Federated Hermes private markets sales team, led by Jakob Nilsson, to bring this range of excellent products to our markets."

In other news from the firm, Dan Churchouse was promoted to head of sales for UK and Ireland, he was previously head of UK wholesale.

Churchouse made the move to Federated Hermes in 2017 from Kames Capital. He has supported and grown the UK wholesale business under Selman.

"These changes are a reflection of the strong talent we have in the Federated Hermes sales team," Uhlman said.

Read more: Federated HermesClive SelmanPaul UhlmanDan ChurchouseJakob NilssonKames CapitalMan Group
VIEW COMMENTS

