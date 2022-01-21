NEWS
Technology

Federal Reserve mulls central bank digital currency

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 21 JAN 2022   12:39PM

The US Federal Reserve Board is examining the pros and cons of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it considers whether the creation of one would improve the domestic payments system.

Considering the current state of the US domestic payments system, a discussion paper released overnight by the central bank covers the different types of digital payment methods and assets that have emerged in recent years, including stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. It concludes by examining the potential benefits and risks of a CBDC and identifies specific policy considerations.

Consumers and businesses have long held and transferred money in digital forms and the forms of money used in those transactions are liabilities of private entities, such as commercial banks, but this would be a liability of the Federal Reserve, the central bank explained.

The paper states that while a CBDC could provide a safe, digital payment option, it may also have downsides.

"They include how to ensure a CBDC would preserve monetary and financial stability as well as complement existing means of payment," the Fed said.

"Other key policy considerations include how to preserve the privacy of citizens and maintain the ability to combat illicit finance. The paper discusses these and other factors in more detail."

Potential benefits of a CBDC covered in the paper include the ability to safely meet future needs and demands for payment services; improve cross-border payments; support the US dollar's international role; promote financial inclusion; and extend public access to safe central bank money.

Potential risks considered include possible fundamental changes to financial-sector market structure; risks to the safety and stability of the financial system; the ways it may impact the efficacy of monetary policy implementation; and privacy, data protection and operational resilience and cybersecurity concerns.

A recent report from J.P. Morgan predicted CDBCs are likely to be introduced in the coming years.

"Such a transition should be achievable, if done correctly, without significant financial disruption," the report reads.

"... a digital USD might be necessary just to maintain the global dominance of the dollar in the face of international competition; this reality could fast-track the development of a digital currency, already set in motion by the arrival of cryptocurrencies."

