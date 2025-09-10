Family offices stand firm on sustainable investing

Family offices say they remain committed to sustainable investments despite ongoing political and financial uncertainty, according to a survey by the Sustainable Finance Initiative (SFI).

Nearly all the 144 Asia Pacific family offices surveyed feature sustainable investments in their portfolios. About one in five (17%) allocate more than half of their portfolio to sustainable opportunities.

Many are strongly committed to impact investing and want their money to contribute to solving issues, while other family offices said they want to maximise or support entrepreneurs.

Alternatives continue to prominently feature in portfolios, as venture capital and private equity remain the most popular asset classes. About one quarter (25%) of all respondents allocate to alternatives while direct investment into ventures comes in second place at 22%.

Nature-based solutions, biodiversity and regenerative practices are top of mind for many family offices in terms of investment themes.

Food and agriculture, healthcare, and circular and innovative materials are other important themes.

SFI chief executive Katy Yung said the results show real and genuine commitment to sustainable investment.

"Our survey in 2024 showed promise, but these figures demonstrate that family offices have not only maintained their focus but have refined their strategies to capture the twin benefits of social impact and robust returns. Our community's resilience exemplifies the forward-thinking approach that continues to drive this sector," Yung said.

The top challenge family offices face in this arena is identifying quality deal flow with viable exit options - an issue for 21% of them.

Some other challenges are the insufficient knowledge of impact measurement and management (14%) and impact investing not perceived as profitable (14%) and conducting due diligence (13%).

"From last year's early signals to this year's robust and refined data, our findings underscore the dynamism and determination of family offices in Asia Pacific," Yung said.

"The evolution in geographic focus, thematic priorities and asset allocation speaks to a maturing investment approach that marries societal impact with financial rigour. As we move into the final months of 2025 and look ahead to 2026, I am confident these trends will drive even greater positive change for investors and society alike."