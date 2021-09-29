NEWS
Superannuation

Failing Asgard super option to close

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   12:57PM

After failing the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test, Asgard Employee Super will shutter next month, with many members being transferred to BT's Retirement Wrap.

Members of the fund were actually notified ahead of the performance test results being made public that the product would close, with BT Funds Management saying a successor fund transfer or an intra fund transfer would occur in mid-October and be completed in November.

Under the changes, members who were invested in the MySuper Lifestage option are set to be transferred to an equivalent MySuper Lifestage option within BT Super.

Meanwhile, those who are currently invested in the fund's Choice options - Asgard SMA Funds or Managed Profiles - will be transferred to the Asgard Superannuation Account (ASA).

However, for those who currently hold insurance being transferred to the ASA, they will also require a BT Super account in order to maintain that cover, documents state.

In effect, these members will go from paying for one account to paying for two.

"If we open a BT Super account for your insurance, BT Super fees and costs (including insurance fees) will also apply to your new BT Super account," the document states.

According to Rainmaker analysis, both Asgard and BT currently offer the same level of standard cover at $285,000 for a 40-year-old white collar member. While Asgard members in this cohort are currently paying $32.85 per month for this cover, they will pay slightly less ($32.20) as a BT member.

While comparison for a blue-collar worker isn't quite as simple due to varied occupation types, comparing members in the high-risk option suggests the same standard level of cover will cost an Asgard member significantly more once they join BT, rising from $52.55 per month to $78.25.

Commenting, Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said that while the transition of members in the MySuper Lifestage option is straightforward, the fact that few super funds can accommodate model portfolios at this time makes the transfer of members to ASA "arguably one of the most complex seen".

"The real story in this member switch is that using managed accounts for superannuation, while an incredibly compelling concept, still has a lot of administrative complications," he said.

Both the Asgard Employee Super option and BT Super's MySuper were among the 13 products that failed the performance test at August end. BT's Retirement Wrap is the RSE for both.

According to the ATO's new YourSuper tool, the Asgard option that's closing has returned 7.9% over seven years, while the BT Super option has returned 8.06%. Fees are the exact same for the two at $573 annually.

That said, the tool also shows several super funds with lower returns and higher fees over the same seven-year period that passed the performance test.

Funds that failed were notified by APRA on August 30 before the list was publicised on August 31. Asgard Employee Super members were informed of the closure in the first half of August.

BT Financial Group was contacted for this article but did not respond in time for publication.

APRA was also contacted for this article but declined to comment.

Read more: AsgardBT SuperAsgard Employee SuperMySuperRetirement WrapAPRARainmakerAlex DunninATOBT Financial GroupBT Funds ManagementYourSuper
