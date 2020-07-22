ETP market winners revealed

New research from Rainmaker Information has revealed the winners in the exchange traded product (ETP) market.

Comparing data from the end of the June quarter to the same time last year, Vanguard remains the largest ETP manager in Australia with $20.5 billion. BlackRock is the second largest manager in ETPs with $15.3 billion.

BetaShares is third with $10.9 billion in ETP FUM and State Street is fourth largest with over $6 billion.

However, BetaShares remains the dominant player in the ESG ETP space, with 73% of the funds under management, 71% of 12 month net funds flow and 72% of the 12 months revenue.

In the last three years, the ESG ETP market has tripled to represent 3% of the total ETP market or $1.8 billion.

Assets managed in the ETP market increased by 15% or $8.7 billion to reach $65.5 billion by the end of June 2020 quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the annual increase in the ETP market was 30% or $15 billion.

Around half of the quarter's increase in FUM in ETPs came from net flows, which at $4.4 billion were the second highest ever recorded.

The highest net flows to ETPs occurred in the December quarter of 2019 which saw $4.8 billion in inflows.

Equities as an asset class within ETPs though, had the highest net flows on record at $2.1 billion. International equities remain the largest ETP asset class with 42% of the market or $27.4 billion.

Australian equities ETPs were the winners from the June quarter in terms of asset growth, with a 26% increase in FUM.

Gold surged during the period, and as investors wanted in on the action flows to commodities ETPs increased by 200%. During the quarter commodities ETPs went from making up 2.2% of the total market to 4.5%.

While six products launched in the June quarter, the exit of UBS Asset Management and Pinnacle from the Australian market resulted in the closure of 11 products for a net loss of five products.

Over the past 12 months, BetaShares alone has launched 11 products. Pinnacle, iShares and VanEck launched two each.