Ethical super fund cuts fees

An ethical superannuation fund is set to cut its administration fee by 12 basis points as it looks to pass on scale benefits.

Australian Ethical will drop the percentage-based administration fee it charges to members from 0.41% to 0.29% p.a. in April.

Members will still be required to pay Australian Ethical's fixed $97 annual administration fee in addition to the newly-lowered percentage based fee.

The fund said the move was an example of its commitment to "passing on scale benefits" to customers through fee reductions.

Last year saw almost 5000 funded members join Australian Ethical, representing growth of 13% on its 2018 membership.

As at December 31 last year, the ethical manager oversaw $3.87 billion in funds, of which $2.56 billion were invested through its super product.

Announcing the firm's $4.4 million half-yearly profit to the market today, Australian Ethical chair Steve Gibbs said the results were "very strong", and reflected the growing demand for its services and investment reputation.

"The last six months have seen an unprecedented wave of public climate demonstrations with people's concern for climate action reaching a tipping point and focusing firmly on solutions," Gibbs said.

"As a result, we're seeing that more Australians want to make their money matter. They are realizing that investing ethically is about so much more than avoiding unethical businesses and is about investing for better returns and a future worth living in."

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said the results suggested ethical investing had "moved firmly into the mainstream".

"It's also redefining the way Australians think about investing overall," McMurdo said.

"It allows them to be more discerning about the impact of their investments and offers them the opportunity to align these with their personal values while also achieving outstanding financial returns."