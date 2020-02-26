NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Ethical super fund cuts fees
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   12:20PM

An ethical superannuation fund is set to cut its administration fee by 12 basis points as it looks to pass on scale benefits.

Australian Ethical will drop the percentage-based administration fee it charges to members from 0.41% to 0.29% p.a. in April.

Members will still be required to pay Australian Ethical's fixed $97 annual administration fee in addition to the newly-lowered percentage based fee.

The fund said the move was an example of its commitment to "passing on scale benefits" to customers through fee reductions.

Last year saw almost 5000 funded members join Australian Ethical, representing growth of 13% on its 2018 membership.

As at December 31 last year, the ethical manager oversaw $3.87 billion in funds, of which $2.56 billion were invested through its super product.

Announcing the firm's $4.4 million half-yearly profit to the market today, Australian Ethical chair Steve Gibbs said the results were "very strong", and reflected the growing demand for its services and investment reputation.

"The last six months have seen an unprecedented wave of public climate demonstrations with people's concern for climate action reaching a tipping point and focusing firmly on solutions," Gibbs said.

"As a result, we're seeing that more Australians want to make their money matter. They are realizing that investing ethically is about so much more than avoiding unethical businesses and is about investing for better returns and a future worth living in."

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said the results suggested ethical investing had "moved firmly into the mainstream".

"It's also redefining the way Australians think about investing overall," McMurdo said.

"It allows them to be more discerning about the impact of their investments and offers them the opportunity to align these with their personal values while also achieving outstanding financial returns."

Read more: Australian EthicalAustraliansJohn McMurdoSteve Gibbs
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former dealer group chief to lead Australian Ethical
Investment Manager of the Year named
Fee cuts at super fund
FSC hails super choice amendments
ASIC eyes claims handling
The cost of mental illness
Consumers trust super funds about as much as banks
WiseTech short could impact super
Robeco launches new fund
CommInsure eyes deferred lifetime annuities
Editor's Choice
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PcYDSymr