NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ETF industry revenues revealed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:47PM

Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.

BetaShares came out on the top, ringing up $46.8 million in revenue (or a 22% slice of the total) in the period. It currently has 58 ETFs - the highest of any manager - with $13.7 billion in total assets at November end.

To arrive at the revenue numbers, Rainmaker calculated the end-of-month MER revenue for each manager with an ETF listed on the ASX.

Next on the list were global giants BlackRock and Vanguard with $38.3 million and $34 million in revenue from ETFs for the period. Their share of total revenues was 18% and 16% respectively.

Magellan took the fifth spot with an estimated fee revenue of $31.3 million in the year ending September, followed by VanEck ($17.1 million), State Street ($15.1 million) and ETF Securities ($10.1 million).

Many ETF issuers have businesses and revenue streams outside of ASX listed ETFs, for example via unlisted managed funds.

"Examination of revenue from exchange traded products is particularly interesting. After all, businesses don't operate on how much FUM they have. Revenue is their lifeblood," Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall said.

"When revenue is growing it allows businesses to reinvest, encourages innovation and generally results in greater competition and customer service. When revenues are stagnant or falling, this usually results in businesses trying to stem the flow for as long as possible while they extract as much rent as they can. Clearly not a great outcome for clients."

At September end, ASX had 216 exchange traded products with $71 billion in assets, which has since grown to about $91 billion.

Read more: BetaSharesRainmakerBlackRockJohn DyallMagellanState StreetVanEckVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Magellan axes currency hedging in trust
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
ETF Securities shutters funds
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report
How far are we from a trillion-dollar super fund?
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
Superhero to launch super fund
Iress scores dealer group mandate
MLC names head of retail distribution
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something McsU6Pjc