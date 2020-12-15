ETF industry revenues revealed

Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.

BetaShares came out on the top, ringing up $46.8 million in revenue (or a 22% slice of the total) in the period. It currently has 58 ETFs - the highest of any manager - with $13.7 billion in total assets at November end.

To arrive at the revenue numbers, Rainmaker calculated the end-of-month MER revenue for each manager with an ETF listed on the ASX.

Next on the list were global giants BlackRock and Vanguard with $38.3 million and $34 million in revenue from ETFs for the period. Their share of total revenues was 18% and 16% respectively.

Magellan took the fifth spot with an estimated fee revenue of $31.3 million in the year ending September, followed by VanEck ($17.1 million), State Street ($15.1 million) and ETF Securities ($10.1 million).

Many ETF issuers have businesses and revenue streams outside of ASX listed ETFs, for example via unlisted managed funds.

"Examination of revenue from exchange traded products is particularly interesting. After all, businesses don't operate on how much FUM they have. Revenue is their lifeblood," Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall said.

"When revenue is growing it allows businesses to reinvest, encourages innovation and generally results in greater competition and customer service. When revenues are stagnant or falling, this usually results in businesses trying to stem the flow for as long as possible while they extract as much rent as they can. Clearly not a great outcome for clients."

At September end, ASX had 216 exchange traded products with $71 billion in assets, which has since grown to about $91 billion.