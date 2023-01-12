ETF industry poised for growth: BetaShares

The ETF industry continued to attract new investor funds, even as asset values declined in 2022, a BetaShares Australian ETF review said.

The Australian ETF industry had $13.5 billion of net inflows in 2022. In contrast, Australian managed funds had their worst year on record with -$26.8 billion net outflows.

Further, ETFs have received higher flows than unlisted funds in four of the last five years. Over this period, ETFs received cumulative flows of $71 billion, compared to $3 billion for unlisted funds.

Consistent with the positive net flows, BetaShares review said that there was growth in the number of Australian ETF investors. There are now 1.9 million Australians investing in ETFs, representing investor growth of 6% year over year.

Still, despite positive net flows, falling markets caused the ETF industry to decline 2% in value. The ETF industry's funds under management (FUM) fell from $137 billion to $133.7 billion in 2022.

BetaShares chief commercial officer Ilan Israelstam stated that while he predicted that market conditions would hinder the growth of the ETF industry, the extent of market declines that ultimately led to a small drop in the industry's value was unexpected.

Meanwhile, the value of ETFs traded on the ASX reached an all-time high; $117 billion was traded compared to $95 billion the year prior.

At an issuer level, the ETF industry's flows were the most concentrated on record; Vanguard and BetaShares received 90% of the industry net inflows.

Regarding product launches, it was the biggest year on record, with 52 new ETFs launched on Australian exchanges in 2022.

Going forward, Israelstam said that he anticipates conditions to impede the growth of the ETF industry. However, he also predicts that net inflows will remain positive, leading to the industry returning to a growth footing.

BetaShares forecasts total industry FUM to exceed $150 billion in assets by the end of 2023.