Investment
ESG investors overreact to negative news
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   2:53PM

New research from the Monash Centre for Financial Studies reveals ethical investors who overreact to negative environmental, social and governance (ESG) news spur falls in share prices and are better to wait before making trade decisions.

The study analysed over 331,000 ESG news events from 2000 to 2019 and concluded that investors should wait up to 90 days for the negative news to subside as overreactions can lead to falls in share prices and an exodus of unit sales.

Bei Cui from the Monash Centre for Financial Studies said: "It also suggests that investors wishing to reduce exposure following bad ESG news can sometimes be better off waiting, in some cases up to 90 days after the announcement - to execute the necessary trades at a better price."

Cui noted investors institutional investors are more likely to think the negative news will reoccur.

Towards a perfect currency solution

"Thus, when institutional investors observe a negative shock to the ESG attributes of a stock, it is expected that they will overestimate the probability of further shocks, resulting in a stronger tendency to sell, and a larger fall in the stock price than might be justified by fundamental considerations," she writes.

In light of this, it gives traders the opportunity to buy these stocks at a discount and then sell at a profit.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Firms that had positive ESG news were found to be underperforming the market at the end of the observation window.

Cui also noted that there is evidence of the negative ESG news is leaked early as cumulative abnormal returns began occurring several days before this news was announced.

Sustainable and responsible investment assets in Australia and New Zealand are the highest of the 23 countries studied at 63.2%of total managed assets invested in ESG.

AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
AMP Capital has announced the departure of two key staff from New Zealand including managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham and head of clients Greg McMaster.
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.
Advice disciplinary body delayed
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.
APRA expands super data collection
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:32AM
APRA has released the final consultation package for Phase 1 of its project to expand the breadth, depth and consistency of its superannuation data collection.
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
