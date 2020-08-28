ESG investors overreact to negative news

New research from the Monash Centre for Financial Studies reveals ethical investors who overreact to negative environmental, social and governance (ESG) news spur falls in share prices and are better to wait before making trade decisions.

The study analysed over 331,000 ESG news events from 2000 to 2019 and concluded that investors should wait up to 90 days for the negative news to subside as overreactions can lead to falls in share prices and an exodus of unit sales.

Bei Cui from the Monash Centre for Financial Studies said: "It also suggests that investors wishing to reduce exposure following bad ESG news can sometimes be better off waiting, in some cases up to 90 days after the announcement - to execute the necessary trades at a better price."

Cui noted investors institutional investors are more likely to think the negative news will reoccur.

"Thus, when institutional investors observe a negative shock to the ESG attributes of a stock, it is expected that they will overestimate the probability of further shocks, resulting in a stronger tendency to sell, and a larger fall in the stock price than might be justified by fundamental considerations," she writes.

In light of this, it gives traders the opportunity to buy these stocks at a discount and then sell at a profit.

Firms that had positive ESG news were found to be underperforming the market at the end of the observation window.

Cui also noted that there is evidence of the negative ESG news is leaked early as cumulative abnormal returns began occurring several days before this news was announced.

Sustainable and responsible investment assets in Australia and New Zealand are the highest of the 23 countries studied at 63.2%of total managed assets invested in ESG.