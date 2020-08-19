NEWS
Technology
EQT swells revenue by 3.2%
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:44PM

EQT's mandate wins in last financial year swelled its total revenue by 3.2% to $95.4 million, while net profit before tax was down 3.3% to $31.3 million.

Equity Trustees' total funds under management, administration, advice and supervision crossed the $100 billion mark in the period, after rising 19% in the year.

It won the appointments for AIA/CommInsure for in both superannuation trustee and corporate trustee business. The latter segment also picked up contracts with River and Mercantile Funds and Partners Group in FY20.

AMP Life and HUB24 mandates were post June 30 and are not included in the $101 billion number. Giving guidance, EQT said the five contracts together will generate $5 million to $6 million in revenue.

Net profit after tax was $19.2 million and includes provision for a long-standing tax matter, the company said. Total dividend payout for the year was flat at 90 cents.

Expenses were up 4.1% to $56.5 million.

Last month, EQT's super trustee business nabbed the contract for HUB24 Super with about $7.9 billion in assets, after the latter decided to swap out previously-Sargon-owned Diversa Trustees.

Also in July, it was appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds with over $7 billion after AMP Life's sale to Resolution Life was finalised.

