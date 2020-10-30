EQT names chair, compliance member

The responsible entity for some of Australia's largest funds has made changes to its compliance committee and appointed a new chair to its board.

Equity Trustees has announced Glenn Sedgwick has joined the responsible entity compliance committee (RECC) following the retirement of Alice Williams and promoted current non-executive director Carol Schwartz as chair.

Sedgwick was previously managing director of Accenture's Asia Pacific insurance and wealth practice, and has consulted to listed and unlisted financial services and information technology enterprises across Australia, Europe and Asia.

He has been on the board of EQT Holdings for over four years and is chair of the board strategy committee and a member of the audit committee.

He is currently a director of the Victorian Managed Insurance Authority and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Equity Trustees RECC chair Anne O'Donnell thanked Williams for her contribution as a non-executive director of EQT Group over the last 13 years and in particular her strong work on the RECC.

Schwartz takes over as chair from Jeffrey Kennett who has retired after 12 years on the board.

She has been on the board since March this year and is a non-executive director of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Qualitas Property Partners and the Schwartz family office, Trawalla Group.

Equity Trustees deputy chair Jim Minto thanked Kennett and Williams for their service to the company and to Schwartz for taking on the role of chair.

"Carol has an exceptional background for this role and a reputation for strong integrity and I am very much looking forward to working with her," he said.