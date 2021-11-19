Easton to rebrand, seeks to scale

Easton Investments is proposing to rebrand as it looks to "major opportunities" next year in a bid to scale.

The ASX-listed firm plans to change its name from Easton Investments to Diverger as the former "no longer reflects the activities, strategic intent or focus of the company", chair Kevin White told the annual general meeting yesterday.

"A refreshed brand with a contemporary look is well overdue and the proposed name, 'Diverger Limited', is considered by the board to better reflect the reset strategy and to differentiate the company in a competitive market," he said.

Going forward, the firm wants to focus on operational efficiency and client engagement, including using HUB24's technology and solutions.

HUB24 recently acquired a 31.5% stake in Easton. It has a technology partnership and distribution agreement with Easton whereby HUBconnect Insight will be rolled out to Easton during the fourth quarter of 2021.

"The related investment, together with higher corporate costs from a strengthened leadership team, will impact short-term earnings performance, but is essential if the company is to realise its underlying organic potential growth," he said.

White stopped short of saying that Easton is open to merger or acquisition opportunities, instead flagging that directors are "receptive to exploring major opportunities" in 2022 that will result in scale.

He added that "we will only transact where there are clear and sustainable benefits for our company and shareholders".

Easton traded at $1.04 per share at the time of writing.

While the directors were pleased with Easton's progress in the last 12 months, they think the share price does not reflect the underlying value of the business, White said.

Nathan Jacobsen, who was hired as managing director in February, will spearhead Easton's next phase, enhance the value of the firm and identity new opportunities.