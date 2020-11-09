NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
DomaCom to deliver affordable housing
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:05PM

Fractional investment provider DomaCom has partnered with a community housing provider to deliver affordable housing for essential workers and returns for its investors.

DomaCom and BlueCHP have agreed to the $250 million affordable housing project which will allow teachers, nurses, firefighters and police housing with a 25% lower rental price than the market pricing.

Investors will be able to invest through DomaCom's Affordable Property Accelerator, with the discount obtained from developers to deliver a price discount.

The tenants will also receive 5% equity in the property over the first five years.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

DomaCom chief executive Arthur Naoumidis said one of the hurdles for investors to help deliver affordable housing is having to sacrifice investment returns.

"This is particularly important to superannuation funds as they are required to comply with the Sole Purpose Test when investing and are not able to accept discounted investment returns even if it is for a good social purpose," he said.

"This project will both deliver attractive investment returns whilst also providing affordable housing to essential workers."

BlueCHP is a tier one community housing provider and can access low-cost government housing loans via the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation.

BlueCHP chief executive Charles Northcote said community housing providers have had issues accessing capital but allowing private investors to complement the low cost loans solves the problem.

Read more: DomaComArthur Naoumidis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO clarifies part disposal rules: DomaCom
DomaCom launches senior equity release product
DomaCom partners with big four bank
DomaCom raises more capital
DomaCom, DFS establish $4.1m sub-fund
DomaCom concludes Federal Court action
Federal Court rules partly in favour of DomaCom
DomaCom increases financial planner exposure
DomaCom enters retail super market with new partnership
DomaCom secures first integration
Editor's Choice
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 75% of Australians want the superannuation guarantee to rise to 12%, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.
State Super scholarship opens
KARREN VERGARA
State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
10
WOB Understand financial reports 
NOV
10
Webinar: Focus on Investment Portfolios for HNW Clients 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KC0mprUH