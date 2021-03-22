Dexus establishes JV for Sydney building

The commercial real estate group has entered a joint venture with Singapore-based property group Mercatus Co-operative to acquire a stake in an office building in Sydney's central business district.

The Mercatus Dexus Australia Partnership (MDAP) will acquire a 33.33% interest in 1 Bligh Street for $375 million.

Mercatus will own a 90% stake in MDAP while Dexus will hold the remaining 10% and continue to manage 1 Blight Street following the acquisition.

The joint venture has been structured to allow for additional office acquisitions in the future. However, the acquisition is still subject to FIRB approval.

"This transaction demonstrates the ongoing strength of demand from international institutions for high quality Australian office asset exposure under Dexus platform management," Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said.

The 29-storey building has a weighted average lease expiry of 5.4 years and is 99.5% occupied. Tenants include Clayton Utz, Bloomberg Australia, and the Commonwealth of Australia.

Mercatus chief executive Tan Ser Joo said this acquisition will diversify the company's portfolio as it is the first investment outside of Singapore and aim to generate sustainable long-term returns.

"We are honoured to be able to partner Dexus, one of Australia's leading real estate groups, in our first direct real estate investment overseas," she said.

Last week, Dexus Wholesale Property Fund entered into an implementation agreement with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.

If the agreement goes ahead, the Dexus fund and AMP Capital fund would merge through a stapling transaction.

However, Dexus would need agreement from the responsible entities for both funds and 50% of Dexus unit holders and 75% of AMP Capital unit holders must vote in favour of the merger.