Investment

Deerpath opens local office

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 4 APR 2022   12:50PM

Deerpath Capital Management is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a dedicated operation in Australia.

The firm will offer new vintages of closed-end credit funds to institutional investors, high net-worth individuals, and family offices.

Also, Deerpath has appointed Ben Daly as director, head of investor relations for Australia and New Zealand.

Daly joins from Perpetual where he was director of institutional sales.

Before that, he had a similar role at T. Rowe Price.

Before that, he spent four years at Goldman Sachs four years as an investment specialist at ClearBridge Investments, and three years at Bankers Trust

Earlier in his career, he played professional rugby in the UK and Europe - for teams in Scotland, England, Italy, and Wales.

Deerpath partner Tas Hasan said that while the credit provider has been active in Australia for many years, demand for is differentiated private credit solutions continue to accelerate.

"The global trend of commercial banks retreating from traditional lending segments, combined with recent regulatory changes associated with 'Your Future Your Super', provide an increased incentive for institutional investors to fill a funding void and harness the attractive risk and return characteristics of senior secured direct lending," he said.

Hasan added: "Deerpath's commitment to serving middle-market companies, combined with the firm's safety-first investment philosophy, complements Australian institutional investors' conservative approach to capital allocation."

"With rising inflationary and geopolitical risks present, the ability to access floating rate senior secured first-lien loans will also allow investors to mitigate such risks whilst still producing attractive risk-adjusted and stable returns."

Globally, Deerpath has deployed more than $6.5 billion of capital across a broad range of investment products and transaction types.

Deerpath Capital ManagementBankers TrustBen DalyClearBridge InvestmentsGoldman SachsT. Rowe PriceTas Hasan
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Deerpath opens local office

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:50PM
Deerpath Capital Management is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a dedicated operation in Australia, hiring from Perpetual.

WealthO2 rolls out rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
After merging with Roar and NEO earlier this year, the platform is now rebranding to DASH Technology Group.

PIMCO dumps LIT launch

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
After announcing it would launch this month, PIMCO has canned its long-awaited Global Income Opportunities Trust, citing inadequate demand.

Mason Stevens names chief investment officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
The former head of equities at JBWere has been appointed chief investment officer at the wealth platform.

