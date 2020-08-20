Dealer group eyes aggressive expansion

Centrepoint Alliance has reported its annual revenue grew 11% as it plots an aggressive growth plan.

Centrepoint said its plans for growth are to "aggressively pursue inorganic opportunities".

The dealer group said 79 new financial advisers had joined the licence in the last year along with 49 new firms.

With the advisers that left Centrepoint, the dealer group had net growth of 17 advisers.

With 317 licensed advisers, Centrepoint said it was up 6% against the overall advice market which has contracted 13% in the last year.

Gross revenue for the group grew by 11% to $131 million.

Centrepoint said that in the last financial year its average authorised representative fee of $19,000 increased to an average of $36,000 which offsets legacy rebate revenue decline.

Rebate revenue was down $3.3 million due to runoff of grandfathered rebates and prior year commission overpayment of $800,000.

The dealer group saw a 61% increase in adviser fee revenue to $10 million

It also said the advisers that are leaving the dealer group were much less profitable than the ones it's retaining.

The group said revenue for departing advisers was at an average of $159,000 whereas new and retained advisers had average revenue of $318,000.