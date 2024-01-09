Newspaper icon
CSLR estimates $241m to fund backlog of complaints

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024   12:42PM

The board of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) estimates $241 million will be needed to fund claims lodged with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) between November 2018 and September 2022.

The CSLR is set to begin receiving claims in April this year, with an annual cap on compensation payable of $250 million. The board has determined that the initial levy to fund eligible claims from AFCA's first four years in operation should sit at $241 million.

The CSLR said the amount includes a provision for most of the complaints made by former Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services clients following its downfall, expected to amount to about $193 million. These complaints alone account for 85% of the total received and the actuaries calculating the levy estimate have assumed that all eligible complaints - some 1556 - will result in a payment.

The next largest provision is for other complaints related to personal financial advice, with the estimated number of successful complaints sitting at 284 and amounting to a claim cost of $27 million.

The CSLR has lodged the relevant legislation with parliament, which can object to the amount through a disallowance process, but after 15 sitting days ASIC will determine the levy for relevant firms and begin collecting it. This first levy is to be paid by the 10 largest banking and insurance groups based on income reported to the ATO in FY2021-22, with a first instalment expected to be paid within 30 days of receiving an invoice. A second instalment will be due in July 2024.

Under the scheme, victims of financial misconduct will be eligible for payments up to $150,000.

"We are pleased to announce this important milestone as an important step towards the CSLR being able to pay the compensation claims it will start receiving from April 2024," the CSLR board said.

"This has been a significant undertaking, as this levy is the first of its kind. It was important that we had a robust and rigorous process to be able to make a best estimate based on the best information available."

The estimate is based on analysis and modelling by Finity Consulting which was then reviewed by actuarial consultancy Taylor Fry. The analysis is outlined in an accompanying report which also notes that the levy itself is uncertain.

"The eventual obligation of CSLR for pre-CSLR complaints could turn out with hindsight to be more than $250 million... or less than $200 million. This arises because CSLR is a new arrangement and has not commenced operating, and therefore has no track record of experience. There are no reasonably comparable other arrangements that can be looked to for learnings," the report reads.

"The actuarial assumptions are, for these reasons, more weighted to reasoned judgement than to analysis of relevant data."

Read more: CSLRAFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityCompensation Scheme of Last ResortASICDixon AdvisoryFinity ConsultingTaylor Fry
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

