Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

The regulator said the charges relate to contraventions of sections 12DB(1)(g) and 12GB(1) of the ASIC Act and sections 64(1) and 65(1) of the National Credit Code (Cth).

Section 12DB(1)(g) relates to making false or misleading representations with respect to the price of services, while 12GB(1) lays out the penalties for sub-division D offences, which is 2000 civil penalty units.

Meanwhile, section 64(1) of the National Credit Code relates to notifying customers of interest rate changes in credit contracts, and 65(1) says a credit provider must give written notice to customers at least 20 days before a change in the amount, frequency, method of calculation, or minimum repayments relating to a loan. Contravention of these sections carry 100 criminal penalty units each.

The contraventions, which were referred to the CDPP by ASIC, allegedly occurred between 2 September 2016 and 3 September 2018.

In a statement, ME Bank said the alleged contraventions concern home loan customer communications and arise from issues reported to ASIC in October 2018 and addressed via remediation in 2019. Remediation paid totalled $105,000, the bank said.

ME Bank would not comment further but confirmed the matters are not ongoing.

It is understood this case is not in relation to last year's mortgage redraw drama.

A date for the first return of the matter is yet to be set, with further details to follow that hearing, ASIC said.

In February, Bank of Queensland bought ME Bank for $1.325 billion in cash, or 1.15 times ME's net tangible assets. The transaction is to finalise by August.