NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   1:13PM

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

The regulator said the charges relate to contraventions of sections 12DB(1)(g) and 12GB(1) of the ASIC Act and sections 64(1) and 65(1) of the National Credit Code (Cth).

Section 12DB(1)(g) relates to making false or misleading representations with respect to the price of services, while 12GB(1) lays out the penalties for sub-division D offences, which is 2000 civil penalty units.

Meanwhile, section 64(1) of the National Credit Code relates to notifying customers of interest rate changes in credit contracts, and 65(1) says a credit provider must give written notice to customers at least 20 days before a change in the amount, frequency, method of calculation, or minimum repayments relating to a loan. Contravention of these sections carry 100 criminal penalty units each.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The contraventions, which were referred to the CDPP by ASIC, allegedly occurred between 2 September 2016 and 3 September 2018.

In a statement, ME Bank said the alleged contraventions concern home loan customer communications and arise from issues reported to ASIC in October 2018 and addressed via remediation in 2019. Remediation paid totalled $105,000, the bank said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

ME Bank would not comment further but confirmed the matters are not ongoing.

It is understood this case is not in relation to last year's mortgage redraw drama.

A date for the first return of the matter is yet to be set, with further details to follow that hearing, ASIC said.

In February, Bank of Queensland bought ME Bank for $1.325 billion in cash, or 1.15 times ME's net tangible assets. The transaction is to finalise by August.

Read more: ME BankCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsNational Credit CodeASIC Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser faced with further dishonesty charges
ASIC pursues criminal charges in super
ASIC drags CommSec to court
Stimulus, ERS boost financial comfort
BOQ acquires ME Bank
David Atkin joins ME Bank board
ME Bank acting chief made permanent
ME Bank profits rise in FY20
ASIC reinforces power to obtain documents
First Super executive departs

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.