Crestone appoints deputy chief investment officer

The former chief investment officer of Energy Super joined the investments team at Crestone Wealth Management this week.

Kevin Wan Lum taken up the post as deputy chief investment officer at Crestone, reporting to chief executive Michael Chisholm.

He was chief investment officer at Energy Super for almost three years before it merged with LGIAsuper and he took up the role of deputy chief investment officer.

Before joining Energy Super, he was head of real assets and alternatives at VicSuper and has also held roles with QIC and Bankers Trust.

Wan Lum has been working in financial services for more than two decades and brings extensive experience in ESG integration, Australian and global equities management, and portfolio construction.

At Crestone, Wan Lum will be a member of the investment, product and services team.

Commenting on his new role, Wan Lum said: "Over the last several years, I have watched Crestone go from strength to strength, so I am excited to join the team. I'm looking forward to getting started from meeting with clients to learning more about Crestone's diverse offering."

Also commenting, Chisholm said Wan Lum was a perfect fit for the team.

"Kevin's intimate understanding of investment performance and strategy, private market opportunities as well as ESG integration, will help to provide additional experience to both our Melbourne team, as well as across the Crestone network," he said.

"With a long history of strategy-driven performance, Kevin will help lead Crestone to achieve our long-term goals."