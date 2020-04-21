NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:47PM

Despite improving investor sentiment and inflows into emerging markets, the coronavirus pandemic will have a significant economic impact on several countries, as they struggle to manage the health emergency.

That's according to Amundi Asset Mangement, who argued the COVID-19 crisis would reinforce moves towards de-globalisation.

"We see COVID-19 as a driver that will reinforce moves towards de-globalisation, a trend already in place even before the crisis, and strengthen the 'regionalisation' theme," it said.

"This will lead to a focus on new investment opportunities within 'specific regions' beyond the traditional geographical perspective.

"The new Silk Road is one important example of this concept, based on the growing influence of China in the geopolitical landscape and beyond Asia."

Emerging markets would not be able to deal with the economic and health challenges as well as their developed counterparts, Amundi said.

"After the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in China and East Asia, and the second wave in Western Europe and North America, a third wave now looks to be building in several EM and frontier countries," it said.

"EM and frontier countries may be able to benefit from the experiences and best practices then put in place in countries affected by the pandemic earlier.

"However, most of them do not have well-equipped health systems and lack the resources to deal with a health emergency vs developed countries. COVID-19 will have very significant negative effects on the economic outlooks for EM, mostly leading to recessions."

Countries like South Africa, Colombia, Hungary or Malaysia are more exposed to economic vulnerability, Amundi said.

With the pandemic impacting oil demand, oil producers and exporting countries will also be impacted. However, net oil importer countries, such as India, Turkey or China may be favoured in the current environment.

Despite improving investor sentiment, the asset manager said it was still cautious.

"We think the key factors to watch going forward will be how long lockdown measures will have to remain in place and whether the risk of a second wave of virus spread materialises once measures are gradually lifted," Amundi said.

"We are still cautious, looking at what is priced into the market in terms of bad news (earnings deterioration or risk of debt restructuring), and which segments can be more resilient during the downturn or rebound strongly after it."

Amundi said there was still value in EM external debt, in particular, in Indonesian and Bahrain high yield debt.

Within local debt, the asset manager sees value in Russian assets across both FX and rates, it said.

The manager had also remained relatively defensive across its equity holdings.

"We prefer countries with fiscal buffers (such as China) and with strong domestic bases," Amundi said.

"On the other hand, we are very defensive on export-, commodity- and tourism-related stories.

"We believe that COVID-19 will favour countries that are close to autonomous regarding internal demand and less dependent on global supply chains and trade. Internal demand is also negatively affected by lockdowns, but this is where resilience and rebound should take place as soon as situations normalise."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
