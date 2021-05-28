NEWS
General

Court says minister has 'duty of care' in coal investment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:39PM

The Federal Court has ruled in favour of eight high school students, finding that the Federal Environment Minister has a duty of care not to cause them harm from climate change.

The case was brought by Equity Generation Lawyers principal David Barnden.

He is the same lawyer who defended Mark McVeigh in his case against his super fund Rest. That case resulted in McVeigh and Rest settling out of court and Rest changing its policies around climate change - which Barnden and McVeigh chalked up as a success.

This latest case was a class action brought by the students against Environment Minister Sussan Ley in September 2020.

The students alleged that approving a major extension to the Vickery coal mine in northern New South Wales would breach the minister's duty.

The court ruled that the minister does have a duty of care and should not make a decision that harms young people, but stopped short of preventing the minister from approving the Vickery extension.

The judge instead called upon the parties to confer on orders over the future of the proposed project.

"This is a victory for young people everywhere. The case was about young people stepping up and demanding more from the adults whose actions are determining our future wellbeing," 17-year-old student Laura Kirwan said.

"Our voices are powerful and I hope this case inspires more young people to push for stronger, faster and deeper cuts to carbon emissions."

Barnden also has another case afoot regarding the federal government's responsibility for climate change's possible impact on the value of Australian government bonds.

Read more: Federal CourtFederal Environment MinisterVickeryDavid BarndenMark McVeighEnvironment Minister Sussan LeyEquity Generation LawyersLaura Kirwannorthern New South Wales
