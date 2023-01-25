Countplus takes on regional firm

Countplus takes on regional firmBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023 12:27PM
Countplus' Moggs Accounting + Advisory (Moggs) has acquired Shepparton-based Timothy Trevor Gubbins.
As part of the transaction, founder Timothy Gubbins is expected to remain with the business for a period of one year to help assist with an orderly transition.
Moggs managing principal Rodney McLeod said the acquisition would benefit communities in regional Victoria.
"This acquisition is a terrific outcome for our clients as we add expertise and experience to our growing business," he said.
"We understand the unique needs faced by communities in regional Victoria and look forward to reinforcing Moggs' outstanding reputation for delivering positive client outcomes."
Meanwhile, Countplus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the acquisition formed part of the business' strategic growth objectives.
"At Countplus, we identify quality businesses that can add value to our existing Member community and have the resources to make these transactions happen. This acquisition is a terrific outcome for our people and our clients," he said.
The transaction is expected to be completed on February 15.
