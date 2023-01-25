Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Countplus takes on regional firm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   12:27PM

Countplus' Moggs Accounting + Advisory (Moggs) has acquired Shepparton-based Timothy Trevor Gubbins.

As part of the transaction, founder Timothy Gubbins is expected to remain with the business for a period of one year to help assist with an orderly transition.

Moggs managing principal Rodney McLeod said the acquisition would benefit communities in regional Victoria.

"This acquisition is a terrific outcome for our clients as we add expertise and experience to our growing business," he said.

"We understand the unique needs faced by communities in regional Victoria and look forward to reinforcing Moggs' outstanding reputation for delivering positive client outcomes."

Meanwhile, Countplus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the acquisition formed part of the business' strategic growth objectives.

"At Countplus, we identify quality businesses that can add value to our existing Member community and have the resources to make these transactions happen. This acquisition is a terrific outcome for our people and our clients," he said.

The transaction is expected to be completed on February 15.

Read more: CountplusTimothy Trevor GubbinsMoggs AccountingHugh HumphreyRodney McLeod
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rowe joins Kofkin Bond & Co
CBA increases Countplus indemnity to $520m
CountPlus appoints group head of people and culture
CountPlus takes stake in WSC Group
CountPlus names chief executive
Sudden departure for CountPlus chief
AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer
Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved
Count Financial adds advice firm
CountPlus to acquire Challenger SMSF business

Editor's Choice

Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Global X will soon roll out the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The official Consumer Price Index jumped 1.9% in the December 2022 quarter, rising to the highest annual rate of inflation in over 30 years.

AMP warns $68m impairment expected

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

Divestments impact Insignia FUMA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial reported an increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA) in Q2 FY23 despite divesting from JANA and AET.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.