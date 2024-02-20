Count posts positive results ahead of Diverger takeover

Count Limited (Count) increased its revenues by 6% over the six months to December 31, while increasing its statutory profits by 135%.

The group's latest half-year results indicate its underlying EBITA is up by 9% to $5.436 million and statutory profits are up from $858,000 in 1H23 to $2.014 million in 1H24.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the performance is particularly pleasing as the company simultaneously delivers one of the most significant transformations in our 44-year history.

"Count continues its strategic execution to build capability and drive growth across our three segments of accounting, wealth and services," Humphrey said.

"These results strongly endorse this focus with the most exciting phase still to come as we complete the acquisition of Diverger on March 1."

After the Diverger transaction is completed, Count will become one of the largest advisory businesses in Australia, with over 550 financial advisers. This achievement has been further boosted by its Affinia transaction in May 2023, the integration of which is progressing.

Ahead of the merger, Count has $17.9 billion in funds under advice. With Diverger, this will grow to $30 billion.

In February, the group acquired 51% of Solutions Centric, a company that provides offshore SMSF services out of India. The acquisition is expected to complete before March 31.

"These results, highlighted by an increase in profit and cash earnings, continue the strong momentum we recorded in the second half of FY23," Humphreys said.

"The strength of our financial position and enviable acquisitions pipeline means we are well-positioned to achieved further strategic growth."