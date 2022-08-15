Newspaper icon
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   12:30PM

In a hotly contested platform space, competition for adviser relationships is fierce, according to part two of Investment Trends' latest Adviser Technology Needs Report.

The report found the percentage of new inflows by advisers through platforms decreased slightly to 71% on average, down from 76% in 2021, while the long-term trend remains stable with 73% expected in three years' time.

Though adviser's use of multiple platforms has reached a 10-year record high average of three, with advisers increasing the proportion of new business directed to secondary platforms at the expense of their main platform.

The use of multiple platforms by advisers means that platform integration with planning software is becoming more important. In choosing a platform, advisers responded that they continue to prioritise providers based on fees and charges and increasingly those who can support their need for efficiency (45%, up from 34% in 2021) and provide reliable technology (43%, up from 30% in 2021).

Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild said: "While the longer-term trend in net inflows is promising, the competition for adviser relationships is fierce in an already tightly contested platform space. It's not surprising to see the increased average of the number of platforms used hitting a 10-year high given the prioritisation of efficiency and reliability by advisers now more than ever."

Upon further investigation of the evolving technology needs of financial advisers, it was found that industry-wide, overall adviser satisfaction with platforms has fallen 67%, down from 72% in 2021 with advisers looking for more efficiency gains from providers.

Lack of support has become the leading reason for client attrition (34% of advisers stopped using a platform in the last 12 months) and advisers are calling for more focus on areas relating to administration accuracy and service, such as the contact centre staff's technical knowledge, turnaround times for transactions, complaints handling and problem follow-up timeframes.

Guild concluded: "In this highly competitive market, it is imperative that platforms are listening to the needs of advisers. With fees and capabilities becoming more consistent across providers, advisers are placing an increasing focus on platform reliability and quality of service support."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, advice firms are planning to increase their practice's annual spend on technology by $70,000 as affordability and compliance issues drive adoption.

What's more, most advisers (65%) considered the compliance burden to be the biggest challenge facing them today, while 41% cited the ability to provide affordable advice and 40% said regulatory change.

