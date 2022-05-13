Commonwealth Bank makes raft of new appointments

Eight people across institutional banking and markets have been promoted to the level of managing director at Commonwealth Bank.

CBA's group executive of institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchliff made the announcement in an internal meeting.

Hinchliff said: "These promotions normally occur in line with our performance and reward processes, but we have brought them forward as a number of people are already acting in higher-level roles."

"These promotions speak to the incredible strength, talent and expertise of our team, and our continued and unwavering commitment to developing our people to become future leaders."

Effective immediately, the new managing director appointments are: