Collimate deal nearly over the line

Collimate deal nearly over the lineBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 15 NOV 2022 12:51PM
Read more: Collimate Capital, Alexis George
Dexus and AMP have confirmed that 'significant progress' has been made towards satisfying all conditions precedent for the transaction of Collimate Capital.
The regulatory approval processes associated with both sales are ongoing, with the result that the transactions may not complete by the end of November as expected.
However, both parties have stated they are working constructively together towards completion and will update the market on the likely completion date as soon as possible.
The $28 billion deal, which was announced in April, includes the sale of Collimate Capital's domestic real estate business.
At the same time, Collimate's international equity business was sold to Florida-based private equity and digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge for $699 million.
In August, AMP chief executive Alexis George said that, post-completion of the Collimate real estate and international equity deal, there will be a renewed focus for AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand.
"We have built strong momentum on the transformation of AMP into a simpler and more efficient organisation which is well placed to grow," she said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Insignia revamps wrap platform
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund
Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil
Schroders hires from MLC
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED