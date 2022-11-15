Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Collimate deal nearly over the line

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 15 NOV 2022   12:51PM

Dexus and AMP have confirmed that 'significant progress' has been made towards satisfying all conditions precedent for the transaction of Collimate Capital.

The regulatory approval processes associated with both sales are ongoing, with the result that the transactions may not complete by the end of November as expected.

However, both parties have stated they are working constructively together towards completion and will update the market on the likely completion date as soon as possible.

The $28 billion deal, which was announced in April, includes the sale of Collimate Capital's domestic real estate business.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

At the same time, Collimate's international equity business was sold to Florida-based private equity and digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge for $699 million.

In August, AMP chief executive Alexis George said that, post-completion of the Collimate real estate and international equity deal, there will be a renewed focus for AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We have built strong momentum on the transformation of AMP into a simpler and more efficient organisation which is well placed to grow," she said.

Read more: Collimate CapitalAlexis George
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP to return $1.1bn to shareholders
Collimate Capital deals inch toward completion
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee
How AMP plans to bounce back
Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate
AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital
Dexus snaps up Collimate Capital assets
AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus
AMP completes GEFI sale to Macquarie
AMP reports $252m loss

Editor's Choice

Insignia revamps wrap platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial has made enhancements to its advised super, pension, and investment Expand wrap products, affording financial advisers greater management flexibility.

Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Man Group's discretionary investment manager has launched an Asia Opportunities Fund in response to market demand.

Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian income equities were the top performing asset class in the 12 months to September end.

Schroders hires from MLC

CHLOE WALKER
Schroders Australia has appointed Colin Keenan as institutional sales manager, providing local clients with solutions across Australian and global equities, private markets, fixed income and multi-asset.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.