Collimate deal nearly over the line

Dexus and AMP have confirmed that 'significant progress' has been made towards satisfying all conditions precedent for the transaction of Collimate Capital.

The regulatory approval processes associated with both sales are ongoing, with the result that the transactions may not complete by the end of November as expected.

However, both parties have stated they are working constructively together towards completion and will update the market on the likely completion date as soon as possible.

The $28 billion deal, which was announced in April, includes the sale of Collimate Capital's domestic real estate business.

At the same time, Collimate's international equity business was sold to Florida-based private equity and digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge for $699 million.

In August, AMP chief executive Alexis George said that, post-completion of the Collimate real estate and international equity deal, there will be a renewed focus for AMP as a leading wealth management and banking business in Australia and New Zealand.

"We have built strong momentum on the transformation of AMP into a simpler and more efficient organisation which is well placed to grow," she said.