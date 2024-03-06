Newspaper icon
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:05PM

The Liberal Party appointed a new shadow assistant treasurer and shadow minister for financial services in Luke Howarth, while Andrew Bragg takes on the portfolio of home ownership.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled a shakeup of his frontbench yesterday, delegating Howarth the dual roles.

Howarth was previously the shadow minister for defence personnel and now replaces Stuart Robert as shadow assistant treasurer.

"Luke understands that small business is the backbone of the Australian economy. He has previously run a family business before entering Parliament and has a strong understanding of the financial pressures many Australians are currently experiencing under the government's cost of living crisis. Luke will bring his strong command of retail economics to this important role," Dutton said.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood congratulated Howarth on his appointment.

"This is a critically important portfolio at a time when more Australians than ever need access to high quality and affordable financial advice. We look forward to engaging with the shadow minister on the many current regulatory matters in our space, including the Quality of Advice Review reforms, and addressing the escalating costs to provide financial advice," she said.

Among the many changes, senator Andrew Bragg will become shadow assistant minister for home ownership.

"Home ownership is the largest issue for many Australians. Too many Australians feel the great Australian dream is out of reach and they will never own a home. It is unacceptable. Home ownership has an unparalleled economic and social benefit," Bragg said in accepting the portfolio.

"The key determinant of success in retirement is your home ownership status, not your super balance. Under Labor, the Australian dream is fast becoming the Australian nightmare and we must restore home ownership as achievable for the average worker."

Senator Hollie Hughes is now the shadow assistant minister for mental health and suicide prevention and shadow assistant minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Dutton said the appointments are "excellent additions to the Coalition's stable and united team. I can assure all Australians that the Coalition under my leadership will continue focussing on the policy issues that matter".

