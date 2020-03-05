NEWS
Investment
Climate activism not translating to investing
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:14PM

Australia's care for climate change has not translated into how they invest their superannuation and other investment, according to research from Australian Ethical Investment.

The research shows the vast majority of Australians (83%) believe climate change is occurring and being contributed to by human activity.

However, only 2% believe investing with an ethical super fund will have the greatest positive impact, the research found.

Australian Ethical said the research shows a lack of understanding about the impact of ethical investing as an important climate solution.

Allyson Lowbridge, chief customer officer at Australian Ethical said: "The findings reaffirm that most Australians are concerned about the climate crisis and are taking everyday actions to reduce their impact on the environment."

"And yet these actions are so much more impactful when they're not undermined by where their superannuation and other savings are invested."

Lowbridge said the results show Australians think more about the environmental and ethical considerations of their toilet paper than about how their superannuation is invested.

"It seems that Australians are simply unaware of the power of their money," she said.

"And with trillions invested in superannuation in Australia on their behalf, the potential here for transformative climate action is enormous."

Stuart Palmer, head of ethics research at Australian Ethical said people who invest ethically are investing not only for their financial future, they're investing for a future worth living in.

"By collectively moving our money, we can restrict the capital available to unsustainable business, such as coal mining and fossil fuel production, and make it more difficult for these types of companies to expand," Palmer said.

"By both reducing demand for their shares and drawing attention to the harm they cause, individual investors can create powerful incentives for unsustainable businesses to do better."

Research by CHOICE found that completely extracting investments from fossil fuels is made difficult by the fact that many of the major players are old fossil fuel companies.

CHOICE said while the renewable energy sector in Australia is growing, few companies have reached an "investable" scale.

Max Cunningham, executive general manager, issuer services and investment products at the Australian Stock Exchange said: "We're keen to encourage more renewable companies to list.  At the moment, renewables are a pretty small part of our market."

CHOICE said fossil fuel-free super is a recent development and, as a result, fees can be higher than default super and have a larger impact on retirement savings.

