NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Citi launches sustainability-linked supply chain finance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 NOV 2021   12:47PM

Citi launched its first sustainability-linked supply chain finance program in Asia Pacific, aiming to support clients advance their ESG priorities.

The supply chain finance programs provide funding to a client's suppliers from the date of collection of specific goods/provision of services to the date which payment is owed to these suppliers.

The cost of this financing is borne by suppliers at a rate lower than their usual cost of funds. As a result, suppliers benefit from cash-flow acceleration, quicker payment and improved financing costs.

The program was first launched with suppliers in Australia and will expand to include suppliers in additional markets over the coming weeks. The bank also introduced the program with German chemical and consumer goods company, Henkel.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"We are convinced that sustainability-linked supply chain financing can help improve sustainability across Henkel's large supplier ecosystem in Asia Pacific," said Henkel regional head of finance for Asia Pacific Christoph Wenner.

"In Australia we have certainly observed the prioritisation of sustainability goals amongst our corporate clients, and we are thrilled to be selected as Henkel's launch market for their sustainable supply chain finance program," Citi treasury and trade solutions country head for Australia and New Zealand Scott Southall said.

As part of its ESG commitment, Citi launched its updated Sustainable Progress Strategy in July 2020, which includes its global US$500 Billion Environmental Finance Goal.

It also committed to US$1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, which includes the environmental finance goal and a US$500 Billion Social Finance Goal.

Read more: Citi
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Monster trade in BlackRock's IOZ
Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering
Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital
Tribeca hires chief executive from Citi
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
AMP advice transformation leads exits
Citi hires transition management expert
Regulator frets over SPAC boom
Citi to exit consumer banking in Australia
Citi research head jumps to MST

Editor's Choice

MLC to face court over insurance failures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   7:15AM
ASIC is suing MLC over insurance failures spanning more than 20 years.

Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has lodged a formal complaint against ASIC's lawyers after they allegedly sent a press release about contempt charges brought against him before he was properly served with proceedings.

Easton to rebrand, seeks to scale

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
Easton Investments is proposing to rebrand as it looks to "major opportunities" next year in a bid to scale.

New study finds advisers optimistic about growth

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:45AM
Iress' inaugural Advice Efficiency Survey reveals that more than 70% of advice practices forecast growth over the next three years.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.