Citi launches sustainability-linked supply chain finance

Citi launched its first sustainability-linked supply chain finance program in Asia Pacific, aiming to support clients advance their ESG priorities.

The supply chain finance programs provide funding to a client's suppliers from the date of collection of specific goods/provision of services to the date which payment is owed to these suppliers.

The cost of this financing is borne by suppliers at a rate lower than their usual cost of funds. As a result, suppliers benefit from cash-flow acceleration, quicker payment and improved financing costs.

The program was first launched with suppliers in Australia and will expand to include suppliers in additional markets over the coming weeks. The bank also introduced the program with German chemical and consumer goods company, Henkel.

"We are convinced that sustainability-linked supply chain financing can help improve sustainability across Henkel's large supplier ecosystem in Asia Pacific," said Henkel regional head of finance for Asia Pacific Christoph Wenner.

"In Australia we have certainly observed the prioritisation of sustainability goals amongst our corporate clients, and we are thrilled to be selected as Henkel's launch market for their sustainable supply chain finance program," Citi treasury and trade solutions country head for Australia and New Zealand Scott Southall said.

As part of its ESG commitment, Citi launched its updated Sustainable Progress Strategy in July 2020, which includes its global US$500 Billion Environmental Finance Goal.

It also committed to US$1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, which includes the environmental finance goal and a US$500 Billion Social Finance Goal.