Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

In her new role, Ashton will provide strategic oversight of Citi's engagement and support for institutional partners such as super funds, asset managers, insurers, and wealth platforms.

She has over 25 years' experience in financial services, spanning banking and asset management.

In 2022, Ashton returned to Citi, where she'd previously served as director of equities.

Prior to her return, she was the managing director of hedge fund sales at Austock Securities, before moving on to become managing director of Ecofin Australia, formerly Change Investment Management.

Following this, she became the head of strategic partnerships at Russell Investments, and then took on the role of head of Australia at IFM Investors.

Most recently, she served as the head of institutional at Pendal Group.

Ashton will report to Citi Australia and New Zealand head of markets Cristina Chang.

"She [Ashton] is an outstanding leader with a proven track record, and our clients will benefit from her extensive knowledge and experience," Chang said.

"Our clients have increasingly complex needs, and in this role, Nicki will work closely with clients to ensure Citi delivers the products and solutions they need to deliver on their investment commitments."