Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024   12:44PM

Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

In her new role, Ashton will provide strategic oversight of Citi's engagement and support for institutional partners such as super funds, asset managers, insurers, and wealth platforms.

She has over 25 years' experience in financial services, spanning banking and asset management.

In 2022, Ashton returned to Citi, where she'd previously served as director of equities.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Prior to her return, she was the managing director of hedge fund sales at Austock Securities, before moving on to become managing director of Ecofin Australia, formerly Change Investment Management.

Following this, she became the head of strategic partnerships at Russell Investments, and then took on the role of head of Australia at IFM Investors.

Most recently, she served as the head of institutional at Pendal Group.

Ashton will report to Citi Australia and New Zealand head of markets Cristina Chang.

"She [Ashton] is an outstanding leader with a proven track record, and our clients will benefit from her extensive knowledge and experience," Chang said.

"Our clients have increasingly complex needs, and in this role, Nicki will work closely with clients to ensure Citi delivers the products and solutions they need to deliver on their investment commitments."

Read more: Citi AustraliaNicki AshtonCristina ChangEcofin AustraliaAustock SecuritiesChange Investment ManagementIFM InvestorsPendal GroupRussell Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi scores $13bn custody, admin mandate
Infrastructure a foundational portfolio asset class: IFM Investors
IFM Investors adds to global client solutions team
Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate
Perpetual, Pendal combine multi-asset capabilities
Perpetual profit, operating revenue lifts
Fund manager awards custody mandate
PGIM names institutional client group lead
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
IFM offloads stake in payment software business to Autodesk

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach