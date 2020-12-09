Citi appoints head of fund services for Australian product

The third-largest local custodian has appointed a former RBC executive as its Australia product head of fund services within the securities services team.

Justin Burman is moving into the role as Citi Australia continues to transition custody clients from RBC Investor & Treasury Services after a March agreement between the two.

Burman has 25 years of financial services experience. For the past 16 years, he has led product teams in custody and fund administration at BNP Paribas and then RBC, Citi said.

"Australia is a key market for the securities services business, and we have been growing at a rapid rate in 2020, both in terms of gaining new clients and building out our local team to deliver on our industry leading platforms, proprietary custody network and excellent client servicing," Citi Australia head of securities services Martin Carpenter said.

"We have successfully transitioned a significant portion of the RBC client base despite the challenges of this year's global pandemic. Justin's appointment will help us maintain this strong momentum and ensure that we have the right management structure to support our expanded client base."

In September, Citi said it expects to add over 20 custody clients and employees in the next 12 months, as the RBC client transfer agreement with Citi comes into effect, as it announced Netwealth signed up with it for international custody.

Citi is the third largest custodian locally with $561.5 billion in total assets under custody for Australian investors, after J.P. Morgan and Northern Trust. Citi overtook NAB Asset Servicing in the six months ending June.