CIMIC replaces chief after $1b write-off

CIMIC Group announced it will move its current chief executive into a different role within the business and replace him with an internal promotion.

Juan Santamaria will commence as chief executive 5 February 2020, leaving his current role within the company as managing director of CPB Contractors.

Santamaria will replace current chief executive Michael Wright, who the company said has "accepted a new leadership role" within CIMIC group which is yet to be announced.

The news comes after the construction company recorded a $1.8 billion loss, after exiting the Middle East market, blaming tough market conditions.

CIMIC executive chair Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said Santamaria is a civil engineer who has extensive experience in construction and a long history of high performance within the group.

"[Santamaria] is a highly regarded leader with more than 18 years' experience managing diverse businesses within our sectors," Verdes said.

"[He] has a strong understanding of CIMICS's entire operations, and a total commitment to our clients and to developing our people."

Santamaria said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as chief executive officer and managing director. CIMIC is an outstanding company, with a 40,000-strong team delivering leading, innovative work for our clients and communities."

"My focus is to continue our high levels of performance and further build our unique culture."

Verdes thanked outgoing chief Wright for his dedication and achievements during his time in the role, adding that the board is pleased that his expertise will be retained within the business.