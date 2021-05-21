NEWS
Economics

Chief economist: What JobKeeper cliff?

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   11:08AM

"Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future."

This quote from Danish physicist and Nobel Prize in physics winner Niels Bohr has been proven time after time but more recently in the Australian Federal Treasury's prediction of life after JobKeeper.

Speaking before the Economics Legislation Committee on March 24, treasury secretary Steven Kennedy warned that between 100,000 and 150,000 recipients of the $90 billion "said between 100,000 and 150,000 JobKeeper recipients "may lose employment at the completion of the program" when it's retired on March 28 and that "the unemployment rate could rise a little over coming months" and some, if not many, businesses would fold.

Economic surveys and stats released since Kennedy's "fearless forecasts" proved him wrong. Then again, and don't get me wrong, I write to praise Caesar (er, Steven) not to bury him. His dire predictions may have contributed to the spending splurge announced in the 2021-22 Budget.

"The goal of forecasting is not to predict the future but to tell you what you need to know to take meaningful action in the present." (Paul Saffo)

Australia's economic recovery has sent business conditions to a new all-time high reading of 32 in April - bettering what was then the record high score of 24 in the previous month - with business confidence surging to a record high reading of 26 in April from the already above long-term average readings of 17 in March and 19 in Feb (long-term average is 6).

More recently, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the country's unemployment rate fell from 5.7% in March to 5.5% in April - 0.2 percentage points (or 33,000 people) above the start of the pandemic and 2.0 percentage points below the 7.5% high recorded in July 2020 and the sixth straight monthly decline in the jobless rate.

However, the ABS' "Labour Force" report showed that total employment contracted by 30,600 in April from March as the loss of 64,400 part-time jobs negated the 33,800 full-time hires over the month.

Still, this is a great deal less than the 100K-to 150K pink slips the Treasury forecast. Well, there could be further employment losses in the coming months. However, this goes against the recent improvement in leading indicators.

And just as Bjorn Jarvis - head of labour statistics at the ABS - explains, "The end of the JobKeeper wage subsidy did not have a discernible impact on employment between March and April".

With business confidence and conditions at record highs and job advertisements surging, it might not be long until Australia sees the unemployment rate fall below 5.0%, earlier than the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) forecast - 5.0% at the end of 2021 and 4.75% by June next year.

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
