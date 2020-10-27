NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Victoria's victory
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   10:25AM

"This day belongs to every single Victorian, every single Victorian who has followed the rules, stayed the course, worked with me and my team, to bring this second wave to an end."

This was what state premier Dan Andrews told all Victorians and the rest of Australia at his 26 October press conference as he declared the battle with the second wave of infections "mission accomplished".

It may not be as tough as the next waves our American (third wave) and European (second wave) brethren currently face, but it was still a threatening challenge.

Data from the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) showed that daily new cases in Victoria jumped from zero on the 8th of June to 687 on August 4 - almost seven times higher than the March peak of 106 new cases.

The restrictions worked and brought daily new cases down to zero.

Freedom!  Because of this Andrews announced significant easing of social restrictions and lockdown rules starting at one minute before the stroke of midnight on October 27.

Freedom! From this moment, "Melbourne will move from "stay home" to "stay safe", with no more restrictions on the reasons to leave home" but the 25-kilometre limit and the hard border between regional Victoria and Melbourne will also remain in place.

"Melbourne's cafes, restaurants and pubs can reopen. Outdoors with a limit of up to 50, indoors up to 20. Density limits, record keeping and COVIDSafe Plans also apply," he said.

"Remaining retail will also open. Beauty and personal care services can resume ... Outdoor contact sport for those aged 18 and under will also begin again ... Libraries and community venues will be able to open for outdoor events. Outdoor entertainment venues can also begin hosting visitors ... Workplaces will no longer need to be on the permitted work list to open and the ability to work will change to "if you can work from home you must work from home."

Freer still.

"From 8 November, and if we can continue driving case numbers down, the 25km limit will come off and Melbourne will be able to meet regional Victoria at the same level.

That means the same eased restrictions that apply to regional Victoria will also apply to Melbourne. The capacity of pubs and restaurants will increase, with up to 40 inside and 70 outside.

Religious gatherings will expand with up 20 people and a faith leader indoors, and 50 outside.

Gyms and indoor fitness will be able to reopen ... accommodation will also reopen.

The border between the city and the rest of our state will also fall away."

Victoria's good news is good news for Australia as a whole. Victoria accounts for around a quarter of the national economy.

The state's reopening would unleash Victorian households' pent-up demand and revive consumer spending that, in turn, lifts business revenues and profits and employment. This virtuous Victorian circle would have positive flow-on effects on the whole entire Australian nation - and just in time for yuletide shopping season at that.

Then again, we, Australians all, should remain vigilant.

As Andrews cautioned: "It is not over. This virus is not going away. It is going to continue to be a feature of our lives, it is going to be a feature of our lives every day until a vaccine turns up."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

