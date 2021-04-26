NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Tomorrow never dies
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   11:47AM

"Don't stop thinking about tomorrow
Don't stop, it'll soon be here
It'll be better than before
Yesterday's gone, yesterday's gone..."
-Fleetwood Mac

Wall Street rebounded big time the day after markets were buffeted by headlines concerning the confluence of the three C's - capital gains tax, coronavirus and climate change - sending its four major benchmark equity indices in the red and dragging down most others around the world.

Certainly, the three C's are cause for concern but, in the words of former US defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld, these are "known knowns".

Then again, the good tidings in store for "tomorrow" are known too.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

To paraphrase what I scribbled on this space on the day: The US reporting season has so far seen company earnings expectations, the rate of vaccinations in Europe and in the US has been accelerating, and the global economic recovery is gaining momentum.

Mea culpa, but I've forgotten to include the commitment and assurances from global central banks and governments to keep on giving until the yoke of yesterday gives way to a better tomorrow.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Latest readings from Markit Economics' PMI surveys suggest that if we're not already there, we are getting oh so close.

  • The IHS Markit flash US Composite PMI rose to a reading of 62.2 in April - an all-time high - from March's final reading of 59.7, with activity in both the manufacturing (60.6) and services sectors (63.1) ramping up to their highest levels on record.
  • The IHS Markit flash Eurozone Composite PMI increased to a nine-month high reading of 53.7 in April (from 53.2 in March). The region's manufacturing PMI rose to a record high of 63.3 while the services PMI went up to a reading of 50.3 - the highest and first reading indicating expansion in eight months.
  • The IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI surged to 60.0 in April - the highest reading in around seven and half years. The manufacturing PMI jumped to 60.7, the best reading in nearly 27 years while the PMI for services rose to 60.1 - the highest in 80 months.
  • The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Composite PMI registered its first expansion in 15 months, rising to 50.2 in April, aided by the continued strengthening of its manufacturing sector - 54.2 in April from 53.3 in March. However, Japan's service sector remains in contraction unchanged at 48.3 in April from March. The third state of emergency recently announced by the Japanese government would keep activity in the service sector subdued in the coming months. This will be offset by continued strength in manufacturing on the back of the revival of the global economy.
These are the latest indications that the world economic recovery is assured and while challenges remain, governments and central banks and health institutions are there to ensure that the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker, and those that invest in them, see a better tomorrow.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Bubble, bubble getting out of trouble
Chief economist update: ScoMo cannot miss new vaccination target
Chief economist update: No fear
Chief economist update: Positive feedback loop
Chief economist update: BOJ has no plans to ease easing
Chief economist: Of capital gains taxes, COVID-19 and climate change
Chief economist update: Europa rides the bull once again
Chief economist update: Copper 10,000
Chief economist update: Chinese manufacturing ramps up
Aussies to lose $100m to fraudsters
Editor's Choice
Clime appoints new chief executive
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group's Annick Donat has been appointed the chief executive of Clime Investment Management.
Mercer launches aged care support service
KARREN VERGARA
Mercer has launched a service to assist employees navigate the complex world of aged care.
FPA launches file note guidance
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has released new guidance on best practice for file notes.
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former head of retail business for AMP Capital and Franklin Templeton has landed a new in business development at a fund manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.